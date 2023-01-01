Teatro dei Vigilanti

This 17th-century church-turned-theatre was one of the grandest, most elaborate churches in Portoferraio when it was constructed in 1618. The Chiesa del Carmine was deconsecrated in the 18th century and used as a military warehouse until 1814 when Napoleon transformed the edifice into a theatre. The magnificent balls subsequently held were an annual event until the 1900s. Spot the church apse under the stage and the painted theatre curtain depicting Napoleon represented as Apollo, God of the Arts.