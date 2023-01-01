Portoferraio's loftiest highest hill is crowned by this largely intact, 16th-century fort (1548) – a key point, together with Fort Stella and Torre del Martello, in the defensive ring built around the town by Cosimo l de' Medici. From Piazzale Napoleone head uphill along Via del Falcone then bear right along a small winding path that leads to the fort.

If you're planning to visit the fort alongside other sights, invest in a Cosmopoli Card (adult/reduced €14/10) covering admission to several Portoferraio key sights over seven days.