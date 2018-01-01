Welcome to Pisa
Tuscany in One Day Sightseeing Tour
Meet your local guide before heading for the hills on a scenic drive through the Tuscan countryside. Your first stop for the day is gothic Siena, famous for its medieval streets. Choose to join a guided tour through the city(free entry inside the Cathedral is included). Or, alternatively, you're free to marvel the sights of Siena at your own pace, enjoy a drink in an open air cafe and meet the locals. Enjoy a stroll among Chianti vineyards, olive groves and wine cellars before indulging in a traditional Tuscan lunch amongst the Sienese hills where Chianti wine is produced. Surrounded by grapes vines you'll have the opportunity to meet fellow travelers while feasting on local foods including cold meats, salads, pasta and bread. A wine-tasting class will be held during lunch including free samples of wine and olive oil (which are also available for purchase). After lunch you will visit San Gimignano where you can roam the maze of cobbled streets and small squares, grab a gelato and walk between San Gimignano's famous 14 towers. Your final stop is Pisa, where you can take an up-close inspection of The Leaning Tower, view the Cathedral, the Baptistery and monumental Cemetery in Pisa before venturing back to Florence where your full-day tour concludes. Want to skip the long lines at the Leaning Tower of Pisa?Upgrade to the Tour & Leaning Tower of Pisa option and you’ll receive pre-booked entrance tickets. Go to the front of the queue at the Leaning Tower of Pisa without having to wait in line and experience a once in a lifetime opportunity to climb the world’s most titled tower. Leaning Tower of Pisa has 296 steps over 7 floors. The climb will take approximately 30 minutes. You will arrive in Pisa approx. 6pm and leave 6.50pm. Children aged 8 years and under are not permitted to climb the Leaning Tower of Pisa.
Pisa and the Leaning Tower Half-Day Trip from Florence
Leave central Florence and travel west through the emerald hills of Tuscany. Your destination is Pisa, an elegant Tuscan city located near Lucca. Hop off your coach after a journey of 1.5 hours and set off to sightsee with your guide.Walk around Cathedral Square, home to the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Pose for photos by the tilting monument, which has captivated sightseers for centuries, and learn all about its history from your guide. The square is also home to Pisa Baptistry, Campo Santo and Duomo di Pisa, so listen to your guide explain each one as you walk around.After your tour of Cathedral Square, your guided tour will conclude with a visit to the Palazzo Vescovile in Piazza Arcivescovado. After this you will have free time at your disposal to visit by your own Knights' Square, the political epicenter of medieval Pisa and home to Renaissance architecture, marble statues and the esteemed Scuola Normale di Pisa and the oldest Church in Pisa, the Church of San Sisto or just to take amazing pictures.After the Visit you will be returned to your original departure point in central Florence.
Pisa from Florence with Skip-the-Line Leaning Tower of Pisa
Meet your guide in central Florence and board your air-conditioned coach to travel west to Pisa. Gaze out at the scenery on your 1.5-hour journey, admiring Tuscany’s stunning landscape, typified by gently rolling hills and villages. Travel into the center of Pisa and hop off your coach to explore Cathedral Square, home to architectural delights galore. See Duomo di Pisa – the city cathedral – as well as Pisa Baptistry, Campo Santo and the undeniable showstopper: the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Stop for photos by the iconic monument, and learn about its history and status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.Stroll through Piazza Arcivescovado and gaze in awe at the impressive Palazzo Vescovile, a resplendent palace-turned-hotel.Make your way to the city’s most famous monument and bypass the lines with your direct access ticket. Then walk up the 294-step spiral staircase to enjoy unforgettable views from the top! Return to your coach and travel back to Florence, finishing your tour with a drop-off at the start point.Please note: If you have no head for heights, walking difficulties or aversion to enclosed spaces, the Leaning Tower of Pisa climb probably won’t be for you. Use the time to relax at leisure in Cathedral Square, instead.
Florence and Pisa 1-Day Sightseeing Shore Tour from Livorno
Meet your expert guide at Livorno’s port, then board your air-conditioned transfer vehicle and relax on the scenic journey to Pisa. As you travel, gaze out of the window and take in views of the idyllic Italian countryside. After approximately 30 minute drive, arrive in Pisa and visit the Field of Dreams (Piazza dei Miracoli), a verdant expanse that is home to the city’s three most important sights: the Baptistery, the Duomo and the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Here, enjoy around an hour of free time to get up close to these incredible landmarks and perfect your Leaning Tower poses. Reboard the bus and continue to Tuscany’s beautiful capital.Enjoy the 90 minute ride and from the comfort of your seat, admire the magnificent Renaissance architecture as you weave through the quaint cobblestone streets.Make your first stop at Piazza del Duomo. Be overcome with awe as you take in the glory of the world-famous Duomo of Florence Cathedral (Cathedral of Santa Maria dei Fiori). Marvel at the intricacy of the pink, white and green marble that blankets the exterior. Then, turn your attention to the cupola, which dominates Florence’s iconic skyline. Hear how the showstopper, designed by 13th-century architect Arnolfo di Cambio, took 170 years to complete.Next, head for Piazza della Signoria. Pause for photos by the replica of Michelangelo’s famous David. Then, wander through the Loggia dei Lanzi, the open-air gallery that contains a collection of beautiful sculptures.Continue to Ponte Vecchio, an ancient bridge that is as much a symbol of Florence as the Duomo’s striking red cupola. Finally, stop in Square of Santa Croce (Holy Cross) to see the Basilica of Santa Croce, which was also designed by Cambio.After a break for lunch (own expense), return to your vehicle and relax on the return journey to Livorno port.Note: The order of the the day's itinerary may vary accordingly, but the list of stops is always included.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Livorno port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Siena, Pisa, and San Gimignano Tour with Lunch from Florence
Leave Florence in the morning by air-conditioned coach. Settle into your seat and gaze out the window as you journey into the Tuscan hills. As you travel, find out more about the day’s itinerary from the onboard tour escort.Arrive in Siena, a well-preserved medieval city that’s famous for the Palio horse race, a dramatic bareback spectacle that takes place in a central square. Take a guided tour around Siena’s winding lanes and admire the city's ornamental Gothic facades. Visit the impressively ornate Siena Cathedral, the city’s number one landmark, and listen to interesting anecdotes about the city's history.Next, take a break for a 3-course lunch, which will take place in a local winery or restaurant. Munch on delicious regional cuisine such as pasta or bruschetta, accompanied by samples of two or three wines. Once your appetite has been sated, continue on to San Gimignano, a medieval hilltop town that’s known for its striking towers. When viewed from afar, these medieval structures tower above the rest of the cityscape. Explore the cobbled streets and pretty piazzas of San Gimignano independently.Rejoin the group and head to Pisa, where the next leg of the tour takes place. Upon arrival in the city, set off independently to check out what Pisa has to offer. Hang out in its vibrant cafes and bars, or visit its noteworthy sites, chief among them Pisa's Duomo, Pisa Baptistry (Battistero) and the UNESCO-listed Leaning Tower of Pisa.Later that afternoon, hop back on your coach for the journey back to Florence, where your tour concludes.
Pisa and Florence Private Day Trip
Your private driver will pick you up at your ship at Livorno port and take you to the university town of Pisa (approx 30 minutes), where you will have a brief stop and enjoy free time to see the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Baptistery and the Pisa Cathedral. Then, get back in the car for the relaxing drive through the Tuscan countryside to Florence (approximately one hour). As you approach Florence, you'll drive up the Viale dei Colli to the stunning terrace of Piazzale Michelangelo. Here, you can enjoy the most impressive views of the city before continuing down into its heart.You will head to Florence’s city center, where you can admire the Piazza Santa Croce and the pretty Santa Croce church. You’ll also see the impressive Piazza del Duomo (S. Maria del Fiore Cathedral, the Baptistery and Giotto's Bell tower), Piazza della Signoria (Palazzo Vecchio), Piazza della Repubblica and the elegant Ponte Vecchio (Old Bridge). You’ll have free time to explore the many shops, watch the street performers, visit a museum or simply enjoy the views over the river. When you’ve finished exploring Florence, jump back in your luxury vehicle for your transfer back to your ship in Livorno.For even more Italian culture, upgrade your shore excursion to include a private guide for three hours in Florence, plus admission into one of Florence’s world-renowned art galleries – either the Accademia or the Uffizi. If you don’t upgrade, you’ll simply explore Pisa and Florence on your own. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Livorno port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.