Florence and Pisa 1-Day Sightseeing Shore Tour from Livorno

Meet your expert guide at Livorno’s port, then board your air-conditioned transfer vehicle and relax on the scenic journey to Pisa. As you travel, gaze out of the window and take in views of the idyllic Italian countryside. After approximately 30 minute drive, arrive in Pisa and visit the Field of Dreams (Piazza dei Miracoli), a verdant expanse that is home to the city’s three most important sights: the Baptistery, the Duomo and the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Here, enjoy around an hour of free time to get up close to these incredible landmarks and perfect your Leaning Tower poses. Reboard the bus and continue to Tuscany’s beautiful capital.Enjoy the 90 minute ride and from the comfort of your seat, admire the magnificent Renaissance architecture as you weave through the quaint cobblestone streets.Make your first stop at Piazza del Duomo. Be overcome with awe as you take in the glory of the world-famous Duomo of Florence Cathedral (Cathedral of Santa Maria dei Fiori). Marvel at the intricacy of the pink, white and green marble that blankets the exterior. Then, turn your attention to the cupola, which dominates Florence’s iconic skyline. Hear how the showstopper, designed by 13th-century architect Arnolfo di Cambio, took 170 years to complete.Next, head for Piazza della Signoria. Pause for photos by the replica of Michelangelo’s famous David. Then, wander through the Loggia dei Lanzi, the open-air gallery that contains a collection of beautiful sculptures.Continue to Ponte Vecchio, an ancient bridge that is as much a symbol of Florence as the Duomo’s striking red cupola. Finally, stop in Square of Santa Croce (Holy Cross) to see the Basilica of Santa Croce, which was also designed by Cambio.After a break for lunch (own expense), return to your vehicle and relax on the return journey to Livorno port.Note: The order of the the day's itinerary may vary accordingly, but the list of stops is always included.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Livorno port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.