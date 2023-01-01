Facing the river is this magnificently restored 14th-century building with a striking dusty-blue facade. Inside, its over-the-top 19th-century interior decoration is the perfect backdrop for the Foundation Pisa's art collection – predominantly Pisan works from the 14th to the 20th centuries on the 2nd floor. Admission includes an archaeological area in the basement and the noble residence of this aristocratic palace, furnished as it would have been in the 19th century, on the 1st floor.

Temporary exhibitions command a higher admission fee (€6/4).