Straddling the southern bank of the River Arno, this attractive city park – complete with children's playground and benches aplenty – is ensnared within the ancient walls of Pisa's fortified Citadella Nuova (New Citadel), built here between 1440 and 1475 following Florence's victory over Pisa, but swiftly destroyed by the Pisans in 1495. Two towers, the western wall and escarpment remain today.