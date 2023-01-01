Museo dell'Opera del Duomo

Closed for extensive (seemingly everlasting) renovation, this museum is a repository for works of art once displayed in the duomo and battistero. Collection highlights include Giovanni Pisano's ivory carving of the Madonna and Child (1299), made for the duomo's high altar, and his mid-13th-century Madonna del colloquio, originally from a gate of the duomo. Possibly even more memorable is the museum's tranquil cloister garden with stunning, crowd-free views of the Leaning Tower.