Mura di Pisa (Main Entrance)

For an alternative bird's-eye perspective of the Leaning Tower and grandiose Piazza dei Miracoli rooftops, take a walk atop Pisa's medieval city walls, constructed in the 12th century and largely intact today. Access the walls via staircases inside the round tower, Torre Santa Maria, behind Camposanta and the Batistero, or in the east of the city by the river at Torre di Legno.

Guided tours (€2; advance reservation required) depart on Saturday and Sunday from Torre Santa Maria. In bad weather the wall can be closed to visitors.