Bolzano (Bozen) activities
Private Day Tour by car: The Great Dolomites Road
The Great Dolomites Road runs through the Dolomites from Bolzano to Cortina d’Ampezzo. Along the road it is possible to admire the most beautiful views of the Dolomites and to reach the Pordoi Pass (2.239 m) and the Sella Pass (2.244 m), two of the most important and panoramic passes in the Alps. ItineraryDepart from Bolzano, the Gateway to the Dolomites, capital of the province South Tyrol; then cross the Ega Valley which begins at Bolzano and runs eastward between the Rosengarten and the Latemar mountains. This road was built in 1895 when the territory was part of the Austro Hungarian Empire. Part of the route is located in a canyon carved by the river Ega. Stop at Carezza Lake, the most beautiful lake of the Dolomites; with 30 minutes of staying time and the chance to walk around the lake (optional); then head to Costalunga Pass. Near the Pass you will see the historical “Grand Hotel Carezza”, built in 1893, the first luxury hotel in the Dolomites which hosted very important guests like the Empress Sissi, Winston Churchill, Agatha Christie.From the Costalunga Pass, reach the Fassa Valley in Trentino and pass through the towns of Vigo di Fassa and Canazei to arrive under the imposing peaks of the Sella Groups. From here, a long series of 27 hairpins bends (switchbacks) begins, that will lead you to the famous Pordoi Pass at an altitude of 2.239 meters above sea level. One hour of staying time if you decide to arrive with the cable car to Sass Pordoi (altitude of 2950 meters: the cable car is open from late May until mid-October and from Christmas to Easter).From the Pordoi Pass you will return back a few kilometers to reach the Sella Pass: here the landscape is really impressive with the Sella vertical walls that stand right in front of you and from the Sella Pass you can admire the Marmolada glacier (3,343 m) and the majestic Sassolungo (3,181 m), the most famous mountain in Gardena Valley: 10 minute stop for photos;Coming down from the Sella Pass you will enter in the Gardena Valley, the best known tourist valley of the Dolomites and you will have the chance to see its largest town, the beautiful Ortisei: one hour of staying for lunch break and to visit the town. From Ortisei in less than an hour, you'll be back in Bolzano.
Snowmobile & Sledding and The Great Dolomites Road Private Tour by car
Daily tour of a total of 280 km through the breathtaking Dolomites, one of the most beautiful and unique alpine regions in the world, a masterpiece of the nature included in the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2009.Highlights: Ascent by the snowmobile shuttle + sledge descent : experience not to be missed !!Experience the famous “Great Dolomites Road”Admire the most beautiful mountain scenery in EuropeBenefit from a private tour for your party only Itinerary Departure from Bolzano, the Gateway to the Dolomites, capital of the province South Tyrol; We drive north through the Isarco Valley and then east along the Pusteria Valley up to the famous Misurina Lake with the incredible panoramic view of the Three Peaks of Lavaredo. Near Misurina Lake a skilled pilot will take you along the 5 km snowy road up to the Rifugio Auronzo which it is located just below the Three peaks of Lavaredo At the top, a stop for photos and to admire a beautiful landscape all over the Dolomites, descent by sledge (or again by the snowmobile shuttle). From Misurina, in less than half an hour, we'll reach Cortina d’Ampezzo, the "Queen of the Dolomites", site of the Winter Olympic Games in 1956. We will return to Bolzano along the Great Dolomites Road: we will stop at Falzarego Pass and after crossing the Gardena Pass we will go through the Gardena Valley, the most famous valley of all the Dolomites with the towns of Selva Gardena, Santa Cristina and Ortisei.
Private daily Tour: The most beautiful Trekking in the Dolomites
The Tre Cime di Lavaredo (Three peaks of Lavaredo) are a bizarre and striking alpenstock belonging to the Sesto Dolomites, mainly characterised by its distinctive form. Due to this special shape, these three pinnacles are world-famous and are considered to be the symbol of the (Sesto) Dolomites. The famous alpenstock consists of the Cima Grande (2,999 m) which is the pinnacle in the middle, the Cima Piccola (2,857 m) and the Cima Ovest (west peak, 2,973 m). The view on the north face of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo is one of the most famous alpine images and views all over the world.Transfer info: The day will start with a transfer by car through the Isarco Valley and Pusteria Valley to Misurina Lake (120 km-2 hours); from Misurina Lake (photo stop) we will climb up to the Auronzo Refuge (2.333 m) with the toll road of 7 km. Two Tours In One: after trekking back to Bolzano on the famous and panoramic Great Dolomites Road. Lunch break as you prefer: packed lunch or at a refuge along the way. Trek info: Starting point: Auronzo Refuge (2,333 metres) Trail route: Auronzo Refuge – Lavaredo Refuge – Forcella di Lavaredo – Locatelli Refuge – Lange Alm hut – Auronzo Refuge Trail numbers: 101, 105, 4 Dolomiten Höhenweg Altitude difference: 400 metres Length: 9 km Walking time: approx. 4.0 hours Difficulty: medium difficulty - Hiking shoes are required
Alto Adige: 2-Hour Typical Ladin Dinner at a Farmstead
Trentino Alto Adige is situated in the north of Italy bordering Austria and Switzerland, and is best known for the beauty of its peaks. Land of confluence between Latin and Nordic worlds, Trentino Alto Adige is the guardian of a remarkable cultural heritage, made up of prehistoric evidence, charming castles, sanctuaries and towns with great historical and artistic significance.The site of the Dolomites comprises a mountain range in the northern Italian Alps and features some of the most beautiful mountain landscapes anywhere with vertical walls, sheer cliffs and a high density of narrow, deep and long valleys. The Ladin valleys have been able to resist the temptations of foreign things and economic upheaval and maintain their individuality above all their language.Meet Miss Rosa in a typical 'maso' (farmstead), and start your journey of Ladin culture through food. Rosa will prepare for you a special dinner, where you will taste the real Ladin cuisine of the following: starter of speck, ricotta cheese with herbs; barley soup with typical pancake; mezzelune (dumplings) with ricotta cheese, spinach and potatoes; polenta, canederli (boiled dumplings) and gulasch and a typical dessert, according to seasonal products. Enjoy this special experience with your friends and family.
Photoshooting in the Dolomites - lakes and mountais
You will meet your photographer directly at the destination The pictures will be put in a beautiful digital photo book of 25 photos for you to keep as a unique souvenir of your holiday that you can show to your friends and family back home. Stop relying on selfies and get ready for professional pictures capturing the moment forever.photo tour will last approximately 2 hoursmeet the photographer and the fixed location, we will inform time and place to bephoto shooting with professional English speaking photographerdigital photo book of 25 photos post produced sent in about 10 days via email please provide all the information about you and your group
Ski Tour in the Dolomites
we customize tours and ski experiences from beginners to advanced to discover the Dolomites UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site we organize a unique experience in the Dolomites, a Ski safari guided by a ski instructor or a Mountain Guide. we have several itineraries available in all mountain destinations from beginners to advanced skiiers- Falcade and San Pellegrino- Alleghe and Zoldo- Passo Fedaia & Marmolada- Cortina d'Ampezzo- Arabba , Corvara , San Cassiano , La Villa- Val Gardena- Canazei and Ortisei- alpi di siusiwe customize each tour depending on hotel's location, skiers level and snow condition.as insider travel agent we know the best please to stop for taking pictures or where to have a good lunch stop on the slopeswe can even arrange a photographer for the day tour (on request)Book with us your ultimate ski experience and start to warm up!