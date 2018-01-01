Welcome to Verona
Verona and Lake Garda Day Trip from Milan
Verona is rich in archaeological sites, with a beautiful medieval center. The Roman arena, where concerts and operas are performed in summer, is the city's grandest sight, but 'Juliet's balcony' is the principal point of interest for lovers of Shakespeare. You'll have free time to explore the narrow streets lined with impressive medieval and Renaissance buildings in Verona's historic center.The beautiful lakeside towns around Lago di Garda have charmed foreign visitors for centuries. The area was a summer resort area for the ancient Romans, and in Sirmione and Desenzano you can visit the ruins and mosaics that record their presence.The pretty town of Sirmione is on the southern shore of Lake Garda, perched on the end of a long promontory. Sirmione's beautiful setting was praised by the Roman poet Catullus. The town's narrow medieval streets bustle with color and life, and its most striking feature is the moated castle, Rocca Scaligera. Take a wander through a ruined Roman villa and admire archaeological finds - including a charming carving of rabbits in the small museum.
Verona City Hop-on Hop-off Tour
With great views from the top of the bus, strategically placed stops and an interesting commentary, this the hop-on hop-off city tour truly is the best way to see the sights of Verona. You can hop on and off as many times as you like aboard this open-top double-decker bus. The eight stops on Line A and eight stops on Line B give you the chance to see all of Verona's top attractions. You can stop at Stazione FS Prota Nuova, Basilica San Zeno Castelvecchio, Teatro Romano and more. Both routes are connected by Stop 1, Piazza Bra, and take approximately 60 minutes to complete a full circuit. Verona City Hop-on Hop-off Tour stops: Line A Piazza Bra Corso Porta Nuova Stazione FS Prota Nuova Basilica San Zeno Castelvecchio Via Diaz Prota Borsari Teatro Romano Porta Leoni Verona City Hop-on Hop-off Tour stops: Line B Piazza Bra Via Pallone Tomba Giulietta Via G. Giusti S. Stefano Teatro Romano Castel S. Pietro Panorama Duomo Piazza Erbe Casa Giulietta Castelvecchio
Verona Bike Tour
Head to the meeting place in the morning to meet your guide and collect your bike. Learn about this important medieval castle, a testament to Verona's strong military history, before embarking on your easy 3-hour ride through the city. Discover Verona's main attractions and lesser-known sites as you pedal down medieval streets, along ancient city walls and through picturesque squares and courtyards. Listen to your guide's tales about Verona's remarkable urban structure and architecture that has been outstandingly preserved over thousands of years, lending to its status as a UNESCO World Heritage site.Pedal past popular Verona attractions including the historical Arsenale building, the Roman arched bridge of Ponte Pietra and two ancient Roman theaters: Verona Arena and the Roman Theatre of Verona. Relive the story of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet at Juliet’s House where hundreds of thousands of visitors come to see the balcony where Juliet stood while Romeo declared his love. Lastly, pedal up to Castel San Pietro (St Pietro's Castle) to enjoy sweeping views of Verona. Then, follow your guide back to Castelvecchio to end your tour. Before leaving, your guide will give you a complimentary city map so you can find your way around town independently.
Verona Walking Tour: Historical Center and Opera
Arrive at Veronality InfoPoint in the city centre of Verona and meet our informed and friendly guide with the rest of the small group. From here you will start exploring the town with a first stop in Piazza Brà and the Arena di Verona. Admire the I century b.C roman amphitheatre' architecture from the outside and learn about the old games of gladiators. Today Arena is setting for International Festivals, Music events and the famous Opera Lirica. Enjoy a pleasant walk between the lanes to learn about the old town walls and other monuments from Romans times and Middle Ages, reliving the story of the past.After taking some memorable photos of ancient roman ruins or some beautiful squares, you will reach the House and Balcony of Juliet, to remember the famous love stories of old times, Romeo &Juliet, written by William Shakespeare. Then follow our guide to the central Piazza Erbe before heading back to the Office or continuing the exploration on your own.
Verona Food Walking Tour
Meet your guide in Verona city center near Castelvecchio, then start walking towards the historical center of Verona. Begin your tastings in the same way that most Italians begin their day: with an espresso! Pair the robust coffee with a delicious pastry, before continuing with the walk.Next, head to a historical shop for a taste of fresh products such as Soppressa, a typical salami, paired with Monte Veronese cheese. As you continue to your next food stop, listen to your tour leader relate interesting information about the attractions you pass en route. Make your way to a local workshop where fresh tortellini is made by hand. Learn about the process of making pasta, from mixing and rolling the dough to stuffing it. Afterward, sample some of the freshly made pasta.Continue to a local wine shop. As you browse the shelves, learn about the production of wine in and around Verona from your tour leader. With five main productions areas outside the city, the region is an important wine-producing area. Taste one of the local varieties, such as a Valpolicella, Prosecco, Lugana, and Amarone.
Italian Cooking Class in Verona
The experience takes place in a beautiful loft-stylish cooking school in the Verona's historical center. All equipment and ingredients are provided, so all you have to do is to arrive with an appetite and eagerness to learn the secrets of Italian cuisine! Our friendly and experienced Chef will teach you about the simplicity and authenticity of Italian cuisine, cooking and dining. What makes Italian food so good? It's all about using fresh, high-quality ingredients and basic cooking techniques to enhance the natural flavors of the food; you don't need a great effort to create a delicious Italian meal. Make several tasty and healthy dishes including hand-made fresh pasta (tagliatelle) or bruschetta (tomato-topped grilled bread). Top it off with a classic Italian dessert, tiramisu, a sponge cake laced with liqueur and coffee and layered with cocoa and sweet mascarpone cheese. Don' t worry as our friendly and patient Instructor will help you every step of the way. Once everything is finished, sit down at the table and savor your meal with a glass of local Valpolicella wine. At the end of the class you’ll be given a booklet with the day's recipes, so you can recreate this Italian meal at home for family and friends.