Italian Cooking Class in Verona

The experience takes place in a beautiful loft-stylish cooking school in the Verona's historical center. All equipment and ingredients are provided, so all you have to do is to arrive with an appetite and eagerness to learn the secrets of Italian cuisine! Our friendly and experienced Chef will teach you about the simplicity and authenticity of Italian cuisine, cooking and dining. What makes Italian food so good? It's all about using fresh, high-quality ingredients and basic cooking techniques to enhance the natural flavors of the food; you don't need a great effort to create a delicious Italian meal. Make several tasty and healthy dishes including hand-made fresh pasta (tagliatelle) or bruschetta (tomato-topped grilled bread). Top it off with a classic Italian dessert, tiramisu, a sponge cake laced with liqueur and coffee and layered with cocoa and sweet mascarpone cheese. Don' t worry as our friendly and patient Instructor will help you every step of the way. Once everything is finished, sit down at the table and savor your meal with a glass of local Valpolicella wine. At the end of the class you’ll be given a booklet with the day's recipes, so you can recreate this Italian meal at home for family and friends.