Welcome to Belluno

Perched on high bluffs above the Piave River and backed majestically by the snow-capped Dolomites, Belluno makes a scenic and strategic base to explore the surrounding mountains. The historical old town is its own attraction, mixing stunning views with Renaissance–era buildings. And you'll be happy to fuel up for hikes in the nearby mountains on the city's hearty cuisine, including Italy's most remarkable cheeses: Schiz (semi-soft cow's-milk cheese, usually fried in butter) and the flaky, butter-yellow Malga Bellunese.