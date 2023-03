This square-based, late-12th-century church has an unusual bell tower (probably added later), which is octagonal at the top and rises from the centre of the facade. Inside, high arched galleries allow in sunlight at the top of the church. Colourful remnants of frescoes dating to the 14th and 15th centuries depict, among other things, the Last Judgment. The heavy wooden crucifix is a fine example of Romanesque carving.