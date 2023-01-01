Located beneath a 17th-century Capuchin monastery, Savoca's small catacomb is considered one of Sicily's most significant. Its mummified corpses date back to the 17th and 18th centuries and represent some of the town's bigwigs. Among them is monk Bernardo della Limina, located second from left in the middle row facing the stairs. Considered a miracle-performing, quasi-saint, his patchwork garment was sewn using fabric donated by the faithful.

Other original garments include beautiful silks, a testament to Savoca's once-thriving silk production industry.