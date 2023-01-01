Three kilometres south of Santa Marina Salina, the tiny village of Lingua is a popular summer hang-out, with a couple of hotels, a few trattorias and a small beach. Its main feature is the salt lagoon, which sits under an old lighthouse at the end of the village. The centre of the summer scene is seafront Piazza Marina Garibaldi.

Until quite recently the salt works were an important local employer, but now the lagoon only provides sustenance for the migrating birds that pass through in spring and autumn en route to and from Africa. Lingua's most famous business venture these days is Da Alfredo, a bar-gelateria famous across Sicily for its flavourful granite.