Campo Bianco

Lipari

LoginSave

A few kilometres north of the beach at Canneto lies the Campo Bianco quarry, where huge gashes of white rock streak down the green hillside. These are the result of extensive pumice quarrying, which was an important local industry until 2000, when Unesco called for curtailment of mining operations as a condition for granting World Heritage status to the Aeolians.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Smoke Signals

    Stromboli Crater

    24.07 MILES

    For nature lovers, climbing Stromboli is one of Sicily's not-to-be-missed experiences. Since 2005 access has been strictly regulated: you can walk freely…

  • View from Belvedere Quattrocchi, Lipari, Aeolian Islands, UNESCO World Heritage Site, Sicily, Italy, Mediterranean, Europe

    Quattrocchi

    3.55 MILES

    Lipari's best coastal views are from a celebrated viewpoint known as Quattrocchi (Four Eyes), 3km west of town. Follow the road for Pianoconte and look on…

  • ITALY - APRIL 08: Amphorae in the Archaeological Museum of Lipari, island of Lipari, Sicily, Italy. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

    Museo Archeologico Regionale Eoliano

    2.98 MILES

    A must-see for Mediterranean history buffs, Lipari's archaeological museum has one of Europe's finest collections of ancient finds. Especially worthwhile…

  • Sailboat in the bay of the Valle Muria, Lipari island, Sicily, Italy, Europe

    Spiaggia Valle Muria

    3.7 MILES

    Lapped by clean waters and surrounded by sheer cliffs, this dark, pebbly beach on Lipari's southwestern shore is a dramatically beautiful swimming and…

  • Sciara del Fuoco Viewpoint

    Sciara del Fuoco Viewpoint

    24.36 MILES

    An alternative to scaling Stromboli's summit is the hour-long climb to this viewpoint (400m, no guide required), which directly overlooks the Sciara del…

  • Cala Junco - small bay of Panarea - one of Aeolian Islands near Sicily (Italy). Lipari and Salina islands visible on the horizon.

    Cala Junco

    9.74 MILES

    Directly below Panarea's prehistoric village, about 45 minutes south of San Pietro, steps lead down to this gorgeous little cove with a rock-strewn beach…

  • Capo Milazzo

    Capo Milazzo

    22.23 MILES

    If you have a car, don't miss the scenic drive north along Strada Panoramica to see the gorgeous, rugged coastline of Capo Milazzo. At the end of the…

  • Capo Grillo

    Capo Grillo

    7.99 MILES

    For spectacular sea and island views without the physical exertion of climbing Fossa di Vulcano, follow the signposted road to Capo Grillo, about 7km…

View more attractions

Nearby Lipari attractions

1. Spiaggia della Papesca

0.63 MILES

Below Campo Bianco and the abandoned pumice mines at Porticello, this pebble beach is nicknamed Spiaggia Bianca in reference to the layers of white pumice…

2. Spiaggia di Canneto

1.39 MILES

The nearest beach to Lipari Town, and the most popular swimming spot on the island, is the long, pebbly strip at Canneto, 3km north of town on the other…

3. Citadel

2.95 MILES

After the pirate Barbarossa rampaged through in 1544, murdering most of Lipari's men and enslaving the women, the island's Spanish overlords fortified…

4. Parco Archeologico

2.97 MILES

In the sunken area opposite Lipari's cathedral, you can see the remains of a series of circular huts, the oldest of which date to the 17th century BC…

6. Museo Archeologico Regionale Eoliano

2.98 MILES

A must-see for Mediterranean history buffs, Lipari's archaeological museum has one of Europe's finest collections of ancient finds. Especially worthwhile…

7. Cattedrale di San Bartolomeo

3.01 MILES

A fine example of 17th-century baroque architecture, the Aeolians' 'mother church' was built to replace the 11th-century Norman cathedral destroyed by…