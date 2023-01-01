Pinacoteca Villa Zito

Elegant 18th-century Villa Zito houses a sharply curated collection of mainly Sicilian-themed art spanning the 17th to 20th centuries. You'll find a number of fascinating historical depictions of Palermo, numerous paintings by Ettore De Maria Bergler (considered the foremost Italian painter of the Liberty era), as well as works by 20th-century heavyweights Ugo Attardi, Fausto Pirandello, Filippo De Pisis, Carlo Carrà and Renato Guttuso.

The villa also houses a fetching cafe-restaurant, decorated with early-20th-century furniture and handy for a coffee or glass of vino.