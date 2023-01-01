The centrepiece of the Capo quarter is the Chiesa di Sant'Agostino and its adjoining Augustinian monastery, which ran the region in medieval times. A glorious rose window embellishes the church's late-13th-century facade. Inside, a 17th-century makeover saw the addition of stuccowork by the great Giacomo Serpotta, though, admittedly, this is not his finest work.

The adjoining monastery is home to a delightful cloister. Although the cloister dates from the 16th century, two mullioned windows on one side survive from its 14th-century incarnation.