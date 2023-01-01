Chiesa di San Giorgio dei Genovesi

Sporting an elegant Renaissance-style facade, this church was built between 1575 and 1591 to a design by Piedmontese architect Giorgio di Faccio. A simple, pared-back interior features Corinthian tetrastyle columns and a gravestone-laden marble floor. During the WWII Allied bombing of Palermo, the entire area around the church was flattened but it was miraculously spared.

Among the church's handful of paintings is Domenico Fiasella's lavish La Madonna Regina di Genova, which offers a bird's-eye view of 17th-century Genoa, one of Italy's great historic ports.