Oratorio di Santa Cita

This 17th-century chapel showcases the breathtaking stuccowork of Giacomo Serpotta, who famously introduced rococo to Sicilian churches. Note the elaborate Battle of Lepanto on the entrance wall. Depicting the Christian victory over the Turks, it's framed by stucco drapes held by a cast of cheeky cherubs modelled on Palermo's street urchins. Serpotta's virtuosity also dominates the side walls, where sculpted white stucco figures hold gilded swords, shields and a lute, and a golden snake (Serpotta's symbol) curls around a picture frame.

This chapel is associated with four other nearby churches, collectively known as the Tesori della Loggia (Treasures of the Loggia). Three of the churches (Santa Cita, San Giorgio dei Genovesi and Santa Maria di Valverde) are free, though opening times are sporadic; a combined ticket (available here) offers a small discount on admission to the remaining chapel, the Oratorio di San Domenico.