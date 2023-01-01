Chiesa di Santa Cita

Featuring sculptures by Antonio Gagini, this 14th-century church is named after the patron saint of domestic servants. The Dominican priests who acquired the church in the 16th century cleverly allowed rich families to bury their dead here, thus both collecting income for the priests' monastery and endowing the church with particularly lavish funerary chapels. Top billing goes to the showstopping Cappella del Rosario (Chapel of the Rosary), adorned with marble reliefs by Gioacchino Vitagliano.