In 1633 this 14th-century Carmelite church underwent a lavish transformation designed by architect Mariano Smiriglio and driven by wealthy Genovese Camillo Pallavicino, whose only daughter had entered the convent of Valverde. The antithesis of 'less is more', its baroque interior drips with glorious marbles in mixed colours. The marble decorations were designed by Paolo Amato and are considered among his finest creations.