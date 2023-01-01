Antico Stabilimento Balneare di Mondello

Of all of Mondello's fabulous Liberty (art nouveau) buildings, none endear themselves as much as this turreted foreshore landmark. Built as a bathing establishment in 1913, its architect, Rudolf Stualker, had originally designed it for the Belgian city of Ostend. Despite its whimsical storybook appearance, the building was used as a headquarters by both the Italian Fascists and German troops in WWII, before being plucked by the Allied Forces. These days it enjoys a less tense existence hosting an elegant restaurant and piano bar, Ristorante alle Terrazze (www.alleterrazze.it).