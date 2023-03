Giardini's long beach (mainly sand and coarse grey pebbles) curves around the crescent-shaped bay between Capo Taormina and Capo Schisò, a lick of prehistoric lava at the southern end. There is a small spiaggia libera (free beach), but most of it is given over to lidos (private beach clubs). Expect to pay around €16 for entry, which includes sun lounge and umbrella rental.