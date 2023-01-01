Greek Fortifications of Capo Soprano

Built in 333 BC along Gela's western coastline at Capo Soprano by the tyrant of Syracuse, Timoleon, Gela's ancient Greek fortifications are remarkably well preserved, most likely the result of being covered by sand dunes for thousands of years before their discovery in 1948. The 8m-high walls were originally built to prevent huge amounts of sand being blown into the city by the blustery sea wind. Today authorities have planted trees to act as a buffer against the encroaching sand.

Planted with mimosa and eucalyptus trees, the site is perfect for a picnic. To get here from Gela's archaeological museum, follow the lungomare (waterfront road) 4km west.