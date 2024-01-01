Greek Baths

Gela

Some 500m from the city walls, next to the hospital, are Sicily's only surviving Greek baths, which date from the 4th century BC.

Nearby Gela attractions

1. Greek Fortifications of Capo Soprano

0.39 MILES

Built in 333 BC along Gela's western coastline at Capo Soprano by the tyrant of Syracuse, Timoleon, Gela's ancient Greek fortifications are remarkably…

2. Museo Archeologico

1.62 MILES

This splendid archaeological museum offers insight into Gela's great artistic past. It contains artefacts from the city's ancient acropolis and is famed…

3. Acropoli

1.69 MILES

Behind Gela's archaeological museum, you can see the scant remains of the city's ancient Greek acropolis. Adding little to the atmosphere are the belching…

