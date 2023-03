Next to the Museo della Ceramica, the Giardino Pubblico is a lovely place to see out the late afternoon, perhaps with an ice cream or a glass of something cool at the park bar. Manicured avenues lead down to a beautiful (if unloved) pavilion, inspired by Moorish architecture and built in the early 1950s.

Look the other way for views stretching into the distance – on a clear day, as far as Mt Etna.