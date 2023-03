Caltagirone has an extraordinary number of churches, almost 30 in the historic centre alone. Most are baroque, dating to the building boom of the early 18th century, although some have earlier origins. One such, the Chiesa di San Francesco d'Assisi, dates to the 13th century, but now flaunts an extraordinarily flamboyant baroque facade.

Near the church, the 17th-century Ponte San Francesco (San Francesco Bridge) is worth a close look for its ceramic floral embellishments.