Villaggio Preistorico di Capo Graziano

Follow the main road 10 minutes southeast of the port toward Capo Graziano, where a marked trail branches off and climbs 10 minutes further to the lichen-covered stone foundations of 27 Bronze Age huts on a terraced hillside. Discovered in 1952, they date to 1700 BC, 300 years before Panarea's Punta Milazzese. It's an extremely evocative spot, with dramatic sea and island views and bilingual signs providing historical context.

From the village you can descend to Filicudi's only real beach, a stony affair that offers the easiest swimming on the island – if you want to take a dip elsewhere, you'll have to clamber down some jagged rocks or rent a boat.