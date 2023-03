A lovely, tranquil spot for a morning stroll, Via Crociferi is one of Catania's most attractive streets, famous for its exuberant baroque churches and imposing 18th-century palazzi.

Arco di San Benedetto, built by the Benedictines in 1704, marks the beginning of Via Crociferi. According to legend, the arch was built in a single night to defy a city ordinance against its construction on the grounds that it was a seismic liability.