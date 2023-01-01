Attributed to Sicilian baroque maestro Vaccarini and built between 1739 and 1751, the Chiesa di San Giuliano features an elegant convex facade and, above the portal, a broken pediment graced by two allegorical female figures. Capping the church is a polygonal porch, from which the convent's cloistered nuns (often hailing from noble families) could view the passing procession on the feast day of St Agatha. Tours of the church include access to the dome loggia, which offers sweeping city views.

The church's octagonal interior harbours a 14th-century crucifix and beautiful high altar adorned with polychromatic marble.