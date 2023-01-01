The Museo Emilio Greco hosts a large collection of sketches by renowned Italian artist Emilio Greco (1913–1995), whose work is marked by a sensual, erotic sensibility. Also on display are sketches and sculptures by fellow Catanian artist Eugenio Russo (1910–2000) and objects from the neighbouring Museo Belliniano, a museum dedicated to local composer Vincenzo Bellini. Among these is a small collection of unusual historical pianos, including one in the form of a cupboard.