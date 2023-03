The Arco di San Benedetto is an arch built by the Benedictines in 1704. According to legend, it was built in one night to defy a city ordnance against its construction on the grounds that it was a seismic liability. On the left past the arch is the imposing Chiesa di San Benedetto. Built between 1704 and 1713, its interior sings with splendid stucco and marble work.