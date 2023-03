Acireale has a long tradition of puppet theatre, and you can learn all about it here. One-hour guided tours of the museum are available in English, albeit with less detail than those given in Italian. It's always a good idea to call ahead before visiting, as the museum is sometimes closed. If you don't have your own wheels, you can request a pick-up (return €5) from Acireale train station.

Puppet shows can be organised for larger groups; contact the museum for prices.