Le Ciminiere is a modern museum complex housed in a converted sulphur refinery. The most interesting of its museums is the Museo Storico dello Sbarco in Sicilia, which illustrates the history of the WWII Allied landings in Sicily. Also noteworthy is the Museo del Cinema, which explores the evolution of movie making and features movie posters, memorabilia and vintage cinema equipment. Museums aside, Le Ciminiere is also home to performance space Zo.