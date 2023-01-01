The most obvious reason to visit this museum, adjacent to Catania's duomo, is to see the Fercolo, the famous silver reliquary bust of Saint Agata that's paraded enthusiastically through Catania's streets every February. But don't miss the museum's other treasures: the Terme Achilliane (Roman baths) directly underneath the church and the fine views from the roof terrace beneath the cathedral's dome. The museum's collection of religious paintings includes Antonio Cavallucci's tender, luminous Sacra famiglia (Sacred Family; c 1790).