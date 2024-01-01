Separating Piazza del Duomo from rough-and-tumble food market La Pescheria is gushing Fontana dell'Amenano, a Carrara-marble fountain created by Neapolitan sculptor Tito Angelini in 1867. The work is a tribute to the River Amenano, which once ran overground and on whose banks the Greeks founded the city of Katáne.
Fontana dell'Amenano
Catania
