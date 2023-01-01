The most interesting museum at Le Ciminiere museum complex, Museo Storico dello Sbarco in Sicilia sheds light on the WWII Allied landings in Sicily. Exhibitions are comprehensive, using multimedia installations, historical artefacts, maps and photography to recount the island's liberation from Nazi occupation. Unfortunately, not all the information is translated into English. Entry to the museum is on the half hour as the first section involves a guided tour.
Museo Storico dello Sbarco in Sicilia
Catania
