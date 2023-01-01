Santa Maria la Scala

There are two reasons to make the 2km downhill walk to this minute fishing village. One is the walk itself, which, once you've crossed the main road, is a lovely country stroll with gorgeous coastal views. The other is to feast on super-fresh seafood at one of the delightful trattorias.

To get to the village, which consists of little more than a tiny harbour, a church, some houses and a black beach, follow Via Romeo down from Piazza Duomo, head under the bluestone railway underpass, cross the pedestrian bridge and continue down the nature trail (look for the 'La Chiazzette' sign).