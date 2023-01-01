Some 17km southeast of Tempio, the jagged summit of Monte Limbara (1359m) dominates the gritty landscape. The easiest way to reach it is to drive. From Tempio, head south past the train station and follow the SS392 road for Oschiri. After 8km you will hit the left turn-off for the mountain. Up top, the air is cool and refreshing, even on a midsummer’s day, and the views west towards Sassari and north to Corsica are breathtaking.

From the turn-off, the initial drive takes you through thick pine woods. As you emerge above the treeline, a couple of punti panoramici (viewing spots) are indicated, from where you have terrific views across all of northern Sardinia. One is marked by a statue of the Virgin Mary and child, near the simple Chiesa di Santa Maria della Neve. The road then flattens out to reach the viewing point of Punta Balistreri (1359m), where the RAI national TV network has stacked its relay and communication towers.