The Museo Etnografico Galluras celebrates local rural traditions with a collection of agrarian tools and a reconstructed village house. Rooms showcasing the production of wine, cheese, bread, etc all effectively evoke bygone days, but the museum's crowning glory is the display dedicated to Sa Femina Accabadora, the midwife who in traditional Sardinian culture assumed the duty of putting terminally ill patients out of their misery with a gruesome hammer, a form of rural euthanasia practiced well into the 20th century!