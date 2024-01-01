Isolotto di Ogliastra

Eastern Sardinia

LoginSave

Offshore are several islets, including the Isolotto di Ogliastra, a giant hunk of pink porphyritic rock rising 47m out of the water.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cala Goloritze, Orosei Gulf, Sardinia, Italy.

    Cala Goloritzè

    9.28 MILES

    The last beachette of the gulf, Cala Goloritzè rivals the best. At the southern end, bizarre limestone formations soar away from the cliffside. Among them…

  • Tiscali

    Tiscali

    20.95 MILES

    Hidden in a mountaintop cave deep in the Valle di Lanaittu, the mysterious nuraghic village of Tiscali is one of Sardinia’s must-see archaeological…

  • Cala Mariolu

    Cala Mariolu

    10.44 MILES

    Reachable only by boat or by a demanding three-hour trek from the Altopiano del Golgo, Cala Mariolu is arguably one of the most sublime spots on the coast…

  • Woman hiking inside the deepest canyon in Europe - Activity and Health concept - Gola Su Gorroppu.

    Gola Su Gorropu

    18.16 MILES

    Sardinia's most spectacular gorge is flanked by limestone walls towering up to 500m in height. The endemic (and endangered) Aquilegia nuragica plant grows…

  • Su Gologone

    Su Gologone

    24.35 MILES

    Tucked beneath sheer limestone cliffs, this gorgeous mountain spring is the final outflow point for Italy's largest underground river system. Water…

  • Museo delle Maschere Mediterranee

    Museo delle Maschere Mediterranee

    27.64 MILES

    Get a firsthand feel for Mamoiada's carnival at this small but engaging museum. The three-part exhibit starts with a film that allows you to vicariously…

  • Grotta di Su Marmuri

    Grotta di Su Marmuri

    15.93 MILES

    High above Ulassai, the mammoth Grotta di Su Marmuri is a 35m-high cave complex. Visits are by guided tour only (minimum of four people), which take you…

  • Trail to grotta del Bue Marino in Cala Gonone, Sardinia, Italy

    Grotta del Bue Marino

    19.32 MILES

    It’s a scenic 40-minute hike from Cala Fuili, or a speedy boat ride from Cala Gonone, to this enchanting grotto. It was the last island refuge of the rare…

View more attractions

Nearby Eastern Sardinia attractions

1. Spiaggia delle Rose

1.04 MILES

To reach this glorious pine-backed beach – in Lotzorai, about 6km north of Tortolì – follow signs for the three camping grounds that are clustered just…

2. Rocce Rosse

2.44 MILES

If you have a moment in Arbatax, head across the road from the port and behind the petrol station to the Rocce Rosse (red rocks). Like the ruins of some…

3. Monte Scoine

2.78 MILES

Rearing above the landscape like a bishop’s mitre, the crag of Monte Scoine attracts climbers to its bolted routes (4b to 6b), especially in summer when…

4. Il Golgo

7.69 MILES

This remarkable feat of nature – a 270m abyss just 40m wide at its base – is tucked high up on the Altopiano del Golgo. Its funnel-like opening is now…

5. Chiesa di San Pietro

8.29 MILES

Standing lonesome on the Golgo plateau amid ancient olive trees, this humble late-16th-century church with its striking whitewashed facade is flanked by…

6. Cala Goloritzè

9.28 MILES

The last beachette of the gulf, Cala Goloritzè rivals the best. At the southern end, bizarre limestone formations soar away from the cliffside. Among them…

7. Cala Mariolu

10.44 MILES

Reachable only by boat or by a demanding three-hour trek from the Altopiano del Golgo, Cala Mariolu is arguably one of the most sublime spots on the coast…

8. Cala Biriola

12.3 MILES

Only reachable by boat from Cala Gonone or Arbatax, this enchanting beach boasts crystal clear, celestial-blue waters backed by the Golfo di Orosei's…