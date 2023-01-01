Chiesa di San Pietro

Standing lonesome on the Golgo plateau amid ancient olive trees, this humble late-16th-century church with its striking whitewashed facade is flanked by cumbessias – rough, open stone structures that traditionally house pilgrims, who come here to celebrate the saint’s day.

The church is a 10km drive north of Baunei. Turn off the SS125 at Via San Pietro, following signs for the Altopiano; after a steep and tortuous initial climb, it's a relatively straight shot to the church across high plateau country.