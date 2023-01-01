This remarkable feat of nature – a 270m abyss just 40m wide at its base – is tucked high up on the Altopiano del Golgo. Its funnel-like opening is now fenced off, but just peering into the dark opening is enough to bring on vertigo.

Follow the signs from Baunei up a 2km climb of impossibly steep switchbacks to the Altopiano del Golgo, then continue 6km north on pavement before taking the signposted turn-off (right, at the carpark for the Cala Goloritzè Trail) for the final unpaved 1km to Su Sterru (Il Golgo). From the parking spot, walk five minutes through gorgeous rock formations and small ponds.