This strip of pale-golden sand fringed by topaz waters runs 5km south from Orosei, undergoing several name changes along the way (Spiaggia Su Barone, Spiaggia Isporoddai and Spiaggia Osalla). The beach is mostly backed by pine stands, giving you the option of retreating to the shade for a picnic or even a barbecue (facilities are scattered about the pines).