Turn left off Via Sant’Ignazio to reach this smashing 22-hectare park, noted for sheltering Sardinia's widest variety of native orchid species. Among the exotic trees (including an impressive cedar of Lebanon and several eucalyptuses), springs, lakes and grottoes, you’ll find the remains of an 11th-century castle, the Castello Aymerich. From here you have wonderful views across the park and the greenery surrounding Laconi.