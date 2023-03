Tucked down a cobbled lane, this simple two-roomed house is where St Ignatius was apparently born (he died in 1781). The back room, with its low wood ceiling and stone walls, is a good example of what a village house must have looked like in the 18th century. Here a shrine to St Ignatius is illuminated by candlelight. There are no official hours for visitors, but the house is almost always open; if it’s not, ask at the tourist office.