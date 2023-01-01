Chiesa di Nostra Signora di Tergu

Tergu, a small village 10km or so south of Castelsardo, is home to this fine 12th-century Romanesque church. Built out of wine-red trachyte and white limestone, it sits in a pleasant garden alongside the few visible remains of a monastery that once housed up to 100 Benedictine monks. You can't go into the church, but from outside you can admire its facade, a pretty ensemble of arches, columns, geometric patterns and a simple rose window.