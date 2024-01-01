Valledoria

Northwestern Sardinia

LoginSave

About 15km east of Castelsardo, the sprawling town of Valledoria is fronted by beaches that stretch more than 10km east to the small fishing village of Isola Rossa. Up to four weekday buses run from Castelsardo to Valledoria (€1.90, 25 minutes), from where summer shuttle buses connect with the beaches.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museo Nazionale Sanna

    Museo Nazionale Sanna

    19.58 MILES

    Sassari's premier museum, housed in a grand Palladian villa, has a comprehensive archaeological collection and an ethnographical section dedicated to…

  • Monte d’Accoddi

    Monte d’Accoddi

    21.84 MILES

    Signposted off the SS131 between Sassari and Porto Torres, Monte d’Accoddi is a unique Neolithic temple. Unlike anything else in the Mediterranean basin …

  • Piazza Italia

    Piazza Italia

    19.56 MILES

    Sassari’s largest piazza is one of Sardinia’s most impressive public spaces. Covering about a hectare, it is surrounded by imposing 19th-century buildings…

  • Spiaggia Rena Bianca

    Spiaggia Rena Bianca

    28.99 MILES

    The 'just like the Caribbean' comments come thick and fast when it comes to this bay – a glorious sweep of pale sand lapped by shallow, crystal-clear…

  • Basilica di San Gavino

    Basilica di San Gavino

    23.14 MILES

    Porto Torres' modern, workaday streets provide the unlikely setting for Sardinia’s largest Romanesque church. Built between 1030 and 1080, the basilica is…

  • Roccia dell'Elefante, or Elephant rock, on Sardinia.

    Roccia dell'Elefante

    4.89 MILES

    From Castelsardo, the SS134 Sedini road leads to one of the area’s most lovable landmarks, the Roccia dell’Elefante, a bizarre trachyte rock that looks…

View more attractions

Nearby Northwestern Sardinia attractions

1. Nuraghe Paddaggiu

4.35 MILES

In a field off the SP90 road from Castelsardo to Valledoria, the Nuraghe Paddaggiu (meaning haystack in Sardo) was one of the last nuraghi to be built…

2. Roccia dell'Elefante

4.89 MILES

From Castelsardo, the SS134 Sedini road leads to one of the area’s most lovable landmarks, the Roccia dell’Elefante, a bizarre trachyte rock that looks…

3. Museo Domus de Janas

5.52 MILES

Head to the small, sleepy town of Sedini to see one of the area's best-known domus de janas (prehistoric tombs). Gouged out of a huge calcareous rock…

4. Castello

5.92 MILES

Lording it over the hilltop centro storico is the medieval Castello, the centrepiece around which the original town was built. Constructed in the 12th…

5. Cattedrale di Sant’Antonio Abate

5.92 MILES

Announcing the presence of the cathedral is its landmark bell tower, topped by a brightly tiled cupola. The cathedral itself, which sits on a panoramic…

7. Chiesa di Santa Maria

5.96 MILES

Just below the Castello, the medieval Chiesa di Santa Maria is a much-loved church, venerated for its 14th-century crucifix. One of the oldest in Sardinia…

8. Chiesa di Nostra Signora di Tergu

6.72 MILES

Tergu, a small village 10km or so south of Castelsardo, is home to this fine 12th-century Romanesque church. Built out of wine-red trachyte and white…