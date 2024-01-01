About 15km east of Castelsardo, the sprawling town of Valledoria is fronted by beaches that stretch more than 10km east to the small fishing village of Isola Rossa. Up to four weekday buses run from Castelsardo to Valledoria (€1.90, 25 minutes), from where summer shuttle buses connect with the beaches.
Valledoria
Northwestern Sardinia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
From Castelsardo, the SS134 Sedini road leads to one of the area's most lovable landmarks, the Roccia dell'Elefante, a bizarre trachyte rock that looks…
