Lording it over the hilltop centro storico is the medieval Castello, the centrepiece around which the original town was built. Constructed in the 12th century by the Doria family and home to Eleonora d’Arborea for a period, it commands superb views over the Golfo dell’Asinara to Corsica. It also houses a small museum, the Museo dell’Intreccio del Mediterraneo, dedicated to the basket weaving for which the town is famous.