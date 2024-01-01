Just off the main drag is this chilling 16th-century prison, built of dark grey schist stone and used as a maximum-security facility right up until 1936. New prisoners, duly manacled, were lowered into the lone cell through a hole in the ceiling, which you can observe from above and below during the brief tour.
Sa Bovida
Eastern Sardinia
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.44 MILES
In the heart of the voluptuous green countryside near Barumini, the Nuraghe Su Nuraxi is Sardinia’s sole World Heritage Site and the island’s most visited…
28.18 MILES
The last beachette of the gulf, Cala Goloritzè rivals the best. At the southern end, bizarre limestone formations soar away from the cliffside. Among them…
25.2 MILES
Hidden in a mountaintop cave deep in the Valle di Lanaittu, the mysterious nuraghic village of Tiscali is one of Sardinia’s must-see archaeological…
27.96 MILES
Reachable only by boat or by a demanding three-hour trek from the Altopiano del Golgo, Cala Mariolu is arguably one of the most sublime spots on the coast…
22.44 MILES
Sardinia's most spectacular gorge is flanked by limestone walls towering up to 500m in height. The endemic (and endangered) Aquilegia nuragica plant grows…
19.27 MILES
Rising above the rolling green landscape, La Giara di Gesturi is a high basalt plateau famous for its wild horses and uncontaminated natural beauty. The…
25.77 MILES
Just off the SS131 north of Oristano, the sanctuary at Santa Cristina is an important nuraghic complex. The nuraghic village's extraordinary Bronze Age…
27.93 MILES
Tucked beneath sheer limestone cliffs, this gorgeous mountain spring is the final outflow point for Italy's largest underground river system. Water…
Nearby Eastern Sardinia attractions
1. Chiesa di San Michele Arcangelo
0.07 MILES
The Chiesa di San Michele Arcangelo retains little of its early Gothic origins. Inside, you’ll find an 18th-century pietà and a 17th-century portrait of…
2. Ecomuseo della Montagna Sarda e del Gennargentu
0.47 MILES
Newly expanded and relocated to Aritzo's town park in 2016, this ethnographic museum has rooms full of tools and artefacts from the rural, mountainous…
6.83 MILES
The Cantina del Mandrolisai, a significant local wine producer, is famous for its beefy reds. You are more than welcome to taste the wines before you buy.
10.24 MILES
Turn left off Via Sant’Ignazio to reach this smashing 22-hectare park, noted for sheltering Sardinia's widest variety of native orchid species. Among the…
5. Casa Natale di Sant’Ignazio
10.36 MILES
Tucked down a cobbled lane, this simple two-roomed house is where St Ignatius was apparently born (he died in 1781). The back room, with its low wood…
10.39 MILES
Occupying an elegant 19th-century palazzo, this delightful museum exhibits a collection of 40 menhirs (billed as the largest such collection in the…
7. Basilica Santa Maria dei Martiri
11.49 MILES
At Fonni's highest point is the imposing 17th-century Basilica della Madonna dei Martiri, one of Barbagia's most important baroque churches. Surrounded by…
14 MILES
In Gavoi village centre, the Chiesa di San Gavino was built in the 16th century to a Gothic-Catalan design, as evidenced by the plain red trachyte facade…