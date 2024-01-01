Sa Bovida

Eastern Sardinia

LoginSave

Just off the main drag is this chilling 16th-century prison, built of dark grey schist stone and used as a maximum-security facility right up until 1936. New prisoners, duly manacled, were lowered into the lone cell through a hole in the ceiling, which you can observe from above and below during the brief tour.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Nuragic Village at Su Nuraxi World Heritage Site near Barumini.

    Nuraghe Su Nuraxi

    20.44 MILES

    In the heart of the voluptuous green countryside near Barumini, the Nuraghe Su Nuraxi is Sardinia’s sole World Heritage Site and the island’s most visited…

  • Cala Goloritze, Orosei Gulf, Sardinia, Italy.

    Cala Goloritzè

    28.18 MILES

    The last beachette of the gulf, Cala Goloritzè rivals the best. At the southern end, bizarre limestone formations soar away from the cliffside. Among them…

  • Tiscali

    Tiscali

    25.2 MILES

    Hidden in a mountaintop cave deep in the Valle di Lanaittu, the mysterious nuraghic village of Tiscali is one of Sardinia’s must-see archaeological…

  • Cala Mariolu

    Cala Mariolu

    27.96 MILES

    Reachable only by boat or by a demanding three-hour trek from the Altopiano del Golgo, Cala Mariolu is arguably one of the most sublime spots on the coast…

  • Woman hiking inside the deepest canyon in Europe - Activity and Health concept - Gola Su Gorroppu.

    Gola Su Gorropu

    22.44 MILES

    Sardinia's most spectacular gorge is flanked by limestone walls towering up to 500m in height. The endemic (and endangered) Aquilegia nuragica plant grows…

  • Giara di Gesturi plateau, Gesturi, Sardinia, Italy.

    La Giara di Gesturi

    19.27 MILES

    Rising above the rolling green landscape, La Giara di Gesturi is a high basalt plateau famous for its wild horses and uncontaminated natural beauty. The…

  • Nuraghe di Santa Cristina

    Nuraghe di Santa Cristina

    25.77 MILES

    Just off the SS131 north of Oristano, the sanctuary at Santa Cristina is an important nuraghic complex. The nuraghic village's extraordinary Bronze Age…

  • Su Gologone

    Su Gologone

    27.93 MILES

    Tucked beneath sheer limestone cliffs, this gorgeous mountain spring is the final outflow point for Italy's largest underground river system. Water…

View more attractions

Nearby Eastern Sardinia attractions

1. Chiesa di San Michele Arcangelo

0.07 MILES

The Chiesa di San Michele Arcangelo retains little of its early Gothic origins. Inside, you’ll find an 18th-century pietà and a 17th-century portrait of…

3. Cantina del Mandrolisai

6.83 MILES

The Cantina del Mandrolisai, a significant local wine producer, is famous for its beefy reds. You are more than welcome to taste the wines before you buy.

4. Parco Aymerich

10.24 MILES

Turn left off Via Sant’Ignazio to reach this smashing 22-hectare park, noted for sheltering Sardinia's widest variety of native orchid species. Among the…

5. Casa Natale di Sant’Ignazio

10.36 MILES

Tucked down a cobbled lane, this simple two-roomed house is where St Ignatius was apparently born (he died in 1781). The back room, with its low wood…

6. Menhir Museum

10.39 MILES

Occupying an elegant 19th-century palazzo, this delightful museum exhibits a collection of 40 menhirs (billed as the largest such collection in the…

7. Basilica Santa Maria dei Martiri

11.49 MILES

At Fonni's highest point is the imposing 17th-century Basilica della Madonna dei Martiri, one of Barbagia's most important baroque churches. Surrounded by…

8. Chiesa di San Gavino

14 MILES

In Gavoi village centre, the Chiesa di San Gavino was built in the 16th century to a Gothic-Catalan design, as evidenced by the plain red trachyte facade…