Welcome to Alberobello
The town is named after the primitive oak forest Arboris Belli (beautiful trees) that once covered this area. It's an amazing place, but also something of a tourist trap – from May to October busloads of tourists pile into trullo homes, drink in trullo bars and shop in trullo shops.
If you park in Lago Martellotta, follow the steps up to Piazza del Popolo, where the Belvedere Trulli lookout offers fabulous views over the whole higgledy-piggledy picture.
4-Day Puglia Sightseeing Tour Including Cooking Class
Itinerary details:Day 1:Explore the city of Bari in the morning. Next, visit the Valle d'Itria region in central Puglia. In the afternoon, visit the Trulli cities like Locorotondo or Alberobello. Day 2:Meet your guide at your hotel, then head to Northern Puglia and visit Gargano National Park. Explore Monte Sant'Angelo and the Shrine of Saint Michael, part of UNESCO World Heritage list.Day 3:Travel to Northern Puglia to Monti Dauni (mountain range) and visit amazing villages rich in beauty and traditions.Day 4:Leave from your accommodation, then head to a private house where you can start your cooking class and enjoy some of the best dishes of the culinary tradition of Puglia. The tour ends afterward.Please note: The tour each day is approximately 6-7 hours. Pick-up will be at 9:30am from your hotel each day.
Puglia Full-Day Tour: Bari, Trulli of Alberobello, Castel del Monte and Sassi of Matera
Meet you guide in Bari in the morning and head to Bari old town. Learn about the history of the city and see Bari Cathedral, Basilica di San Nicola and Piazza Ferrarese. Next, head to Alberobello. Get a glimpse of what life was like inside the trulli and marvel at its unique buildings. These cone-shaped drywall houses, built in the 14th century, are regarded by UNESCO as remarkable examples of prehistoric construction techniques that still survive today.Then depart to Matera. Visit the Sassi of Matera, the ancient caves from 30,000 years ago. You knowledgeable guide will walk you through the history of these cave-houses. Over the centuries, more than 150 minuscule churches and hermitages were carved into the cliffside, and by the 18th century, a community was flourishing here. Only in 1950s were inhabitants were forced to move to modern accommodation due to poor sanitation and malaria. Make your way to the hills of Puglia (Murgia), where you will visit UNESCO World Heritage-listed Castel del Monte. This fantastic castle is considered a masterpiece of medieval architecture. After a full-day of sightseeing, return to Bari.
Trulli of Alberobello Day-Trip from Bari with Sweets Tasting
Travel to the UNESCO–listed town of Alberobello — famous worldwide for its cone-shaped houses, or ‘trulli’. These fascinating dry-stone constructions were originally built as shelter or housing by peasants and shepherds, and many are still lived in today. On arrival, explore the streets of Alberobello and admire the architecture for which the town is famous. Step inside the ‘trulli’ — some renovated, others not — and listen as your guide sheds light on the region’s colorful past. Visit a small chapel dedicated to the saints and doctors of the Rione Monti in Rome, and stroll past artisan shops where tradespeople sell their wares. Then, head up the hill to the Church of St. Anthony — also built in the local ‘trullo’ style. During your tour, sample sweet treats made of almond paste and rosolio — a traditional Italian liquor derived from rose petals. Then, when your time in Alberobello comes to an end, return to Bari to conclude your tour.
Alberobello Half-Day Tour from Central Apulia
Start with pick up at approximately 8:30am for the drive to Alberobello where you will meet your local guide. The guided, 2-hour visit of Alberobello will focus on the less touristic side of the town and the main monuments in Aia piccola. This area has roughly 400 trulli-houses and there will be a photo stop at the Belvedere, a panoramic lookout. Stroll on through the Rione Monti, a monumental quarter with almost 1,000 Trulli-houses. See the Chiesa Sant'Antonio which is the only trullo-church in the world and the Trullo Siamese, an ancient twin trullo. Then there will be free time for approximately 45 minutes at the Largo Martellotta, a central promenade with numerous coffee and wine bars. On Thursday, it is also the local marketplace. From here you will finish the tour up with a walk back to your meeting point and be transferred back to your hotel.
Private Transfer: Brindisi Airport to Hotel
When you land at Brindisi-Salento Airport, your private driver will be waiting for you in arrivals hall, holding a sign with your name. Be escorted to a private luxury vehicle, and relax on the comfortable drive straight to your hotel in the nearby city of Lecce, Otranto, Gallipoli, Alberobello, Ostuni or Fasano. You'll ride in a Mercedes E-Class or Opel Vivaro vehicle, depending on your group size.To make a booking for this private arrival transfer from Brindisi-Salento Airport to your accommodation, simply make a note of your flight and hotel details when booking. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on 8 adults per vehicle.
Private Transfer: Hotel to Brindisi Airport
When it's time to head to Brindisi-Salento Airport, ensure you make your flight with this convenient private departure transfer. You'll be picked up from your hotel in Lecce, Otranto, Gallipoli, Alberobello, Ostuni and Fasano and driven in the comfort of a private vehicle to the airport. You'll ride in a Mercedes E-Class or Opel Vivaro vehicle, depending on your group size.To make a booking for this private departure transfer from your accommodation to Brindisi-Salento Airport, simply make a note of your flight and hotel details when booking. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on eight adults per vehicle.